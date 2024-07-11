Mckorley to speak at 4th Chinet Aviacargo confab

Organisers of the only Aviacargo Conference in West Africa, CHINET, have confirmed the participation of the Daniel Mckorley, chairman, McDan Group, will be speaking at the 4th Chinet Aviacargo Conference, a premier event in the logistics and cargo sector, which will be held on August 1, 2024, in Lagos.

Themed: “e-Commerce And The Future of Air Cargo In Africa: The Building Blocks”, Mckorley brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the logistics and cargo sector in Africa. Under his leadership, McDan Group has established itself as a pivotal player in the industry, driving innovation and efficiency in cargo handling and logistics solutions.

His insights and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping the landscape of logistics in West Africa. The 4th Chinet Aviacargo Conference aims to explore the vast potential of the logistics and cargo sector in West Africa, addressing the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

Mckorley’s participation underscores the significance of the event, promising to deliver valuable perspectives on enhancing logistics efficiency, infrastructure development, and sustainable practices in the region.

The conference will also feature notable Captains of Industry from various sectors including aviation, insurance, logistics, and agro-export in Nigeria. These industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise, providing a comprehensive understanding of the current trends and future prospects in the logistics and cargo sector.

The 4th Chinet Aviacargo Conference promises to be a landmark event, bringing together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions, discuss regulatory frameworks, and enhance the overall efficiency of the logistics and cargo sector in West Africa. McDan Group McDan Group is a leading conglomerate in West Africa, specializing in logistics, shipping, and freight forwarding services.