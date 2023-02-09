Jetlyfe commits to educating next generation of pilots

Jetlyfe Aviation Ltd, one of the leading providers of private jet travels in Nigeria, has said it is committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of pilots through its ‘Future Aviators’ programme.

This was disclosed by Wisdom Ntoto, CEO Jetlyfe Aviation Ltd when he hosted dignitaries in the society and the aviation industry at a gala dinner to celebrate the successful launch of its “Future Aviators” programme, held from February 4–5, 2023.

The event took place at the Legend Business Jet terminal, Murtala Muhammed International airport, Ikeja Lagos where Ntoto recognised his partners and sponsors whose support brought the visionary initiative to life.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring our guests on this unique and luxurious flight and to launch our Future Aviators programme.

“We are committed to inspiring and educating the next generation of pilots and making private jet travel accessible to everyone. I also want to thank our partners Mastercard, GAC Motors, Glenfiddich Whisky, Global Citizen Consultants, Playnetwork Africa and Quits Aviation for their undying love and support,” he added.

The atmosphere and the thrilling sounds from notable musicians like Made Kuti, the grandson of Fela Kuti, legendary afrobeat artiste, serenade with guests treated to a 3-course meal.

JetLyfe also treated guests to a round-trip flight from Lagos to Accra, Ghana, aboard one of its private jets. The was an addition of a luxurious experience with Glenfiddich 30-year-old whisky served at 30,000 feet, with the help of Eddie Madaki, the Meta Luxury Manager for William Grants and sons for Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the launch of JetLyfe’s Future Aviators programme, which aims to inspire and educate the next generation of pilots.