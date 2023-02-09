More choices for Nigerian pilots as Ethiopia opens second academy campus

Pilots from Nigeria would access more training centres as Ethiopian Airlines Group, inaugurates a new aviation training center in the city of Hawassa.

The new aviation training center in Hawassa will serve as the second campus for Ethiopian Aviation Academy and will currently be providing pilot trainee programs.

The facility accommodates different types of classrooms, three training simulators, three aircraft parking and workshop hangars, trainees’ and instructors’ dorm rooms, a cafeteria and sports ground for various sport types.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy had been providing aviation training at its base campus in Addis Ababa to trainees from different parts of the world. The new training center will enable the academy to accommodate more trainees.

Read also: Flour Mills’ profit margin declines to lowest in 8 years

Regarding the new Aviation Academy campus Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO said “We are truly happy to see the inauguration of our Aviation Academy second training center in Hawassa.

“As Africa’s giant in the aviation industry, we are determined to reach more people who dream of becoming aviation professionals and enrich our continent with qualified personnel who will take Africa’s aviation to the next level.

“From the day it was established more than six decades back, our aviation academy has been producing the best aviation professionals who are competitive at a global level. With our second training center open now, more trainees will have the chance to realize their dreams and that is a huge achievement for us.”

He added, “Apart from the basic Aviation courses, the training center will be offering various customer service and leadership training for companies in Hawassa and South regional states, contributing to their success”.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is the largest and most modern aviation academy in Africa recognized as ICAO regional Training Center of Excellence.