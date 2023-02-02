Hadi Sirika clinches NIGAV an of the Year award

Hadi Sirika, the minister of Aviation, has been named Man of The Year in the Nigeria Aviation Awards (NIGAV)

Senator Sirika was adjudged Man of The Year following his contributions to the development of the aviation industry in the country.

The award committee of NIGAV, remarked that the minister has improved on the standard of safety, provision of necessary navigational aid for airports, especially the installation of the runway lights at the 18 L of the Murtala Mohammed Airport runway after over 12 years

According to Fortune Idu, the chairman of the committee, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a successful hosting of the awards as guests, awardees and stakeholders from within and outside the country were expected to grace the event

He added that various airlines Crew in the country were jostling to win the King and Queen of the Air competition which has a prize tag of One million naira and will reign for one year.

The competition is being sponsored by Santos Aviation, an American based aircraft interior refurbishing outfit.

The committee called for the naming of the road leading to NIGAV centre as Hadi Sirika Way

The award will take place at the NIGAV Centre Murtala Mohammad International Airport Ikeja, Saturday 4th February 2023

Meanwhile, one of the awardees, Wilson Egwuatu airport manager Osubi in Warri, Delta State whose airport won the Most promising Upcoming airport of the year, has commended the organisers of the award for being consistent in its awards.

Egwuatu said he was elated with the award adding that the committee did a very good job before arriving at Osubi as the promising upcoming airport in the country