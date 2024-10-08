Group commends Makinde for upgrade of Ibadan airport

A Nigerian professional group, Omituntun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has once again passed a vote of confidence on Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde, commending his astute leadership and citizen-centric governance approach.

In a statement signed by Ayotomiwa Adebayo, OID spokesperson and made available to newsmen, the group highlighted that Governor Makinde’s vision for upgrading Ibadan Airport to international standards is seen as an economic necessity and a vital evolutionary step in attracting investments, trade, tourism, and exports, ultimately making Oyo State an economic powerhouse in Nigeria.

Read also: FAAN commissions equipment to tackle bird strike across airports

Recalled that Makinde, recently flagged off the N41bn upgrade of the Ibadan airport, renamed Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport.

Makinde said his administration has been committed to the upgrade of the airport since 2019, with a clear vision to transform Ibadan into a regional business hub in the South-West.

Adebayo alluded to the governor’s strategic partnerships with investors and stakeholders as not only economically beneficial but also key to creating jobs and contributing significantly to the state’s GDP growth.

“As a testament to good governance in Oyo State, Governor Makinde has consistently honored his campaign promises, the people’s mandate, and the golden rule.

He stands as an iconic hero, a role model for present leaders and future generations. His commitment to the servant leadership model, his unique strategic insights, and his calm demeanor qualify him to serve as President of Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that Governor Seyi Makinde possesses the essential values and qualities to lead the nation. If alive today, the trio of Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, and Ahmadu Bello would support him for his integrity, patriotism, and shared principles in defending democracy,” the release stated.

The group emphasised that Governor Makinde’s outstanding performance, momentous achievements, and groundbreaking accomplishments of novel innovations in the Pacesetter State set a benchmark for others to emulate.

OID also noted that his visionary leadership is transforming Oyo State and has influenced key sectors of the economy, including education, healthcare, agribusiness, tourism, solid minerals, security, and infrastructural development.

Read also: Abuja, PH airports win Airports Council International awards

The group commended Governor Makinde for the implementation of the “Roadmap for Sustainable Development 2023-2027,” which continues to spark a paradigm shift towards fundamentally transforming Oyo State and creating a sustainable ecosystem society.

The group also praised the unveiling of the long-term “Agenda 2040 for Oyo State” and the “Five Years Medium-Term Development Plan 2023-2027.”

According to the group, these strategies, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will play a significant role in exploring future opportunities and addressing challenges faced by the state. The focus of Agenda 2040 is to secure Oyo State’s future prosperity through strong, sustainable policies.

The group, however, called on the good people of Oyo State to continue supporting Governor Makinde’s people-oriented spatial strategy to ensure ongoing democratic dividends and efficient service delivery, making the state better for all.

Share