FAAN commissions equipment to tackle bird strike across airports 

Olubunmi Kuku, the manager of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commissioned the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Wildlife Hazard Control Equipment to tackle the menace of bird strikes at airports across the country.

This is just as she said that the equipment would also help to improve safety in the aviation industry. She spoke at the commissioning of the ICAO Wildlife Hazard Control Equipment at the Murtala Muhammed Airport ( MMA), Lagos on Friday.

Kuku, who was represented by Abdulllahi Mohmood, the Director of Airport Operations, pointed out that FAAN having seen how dangerous bird strikes can be to safety over the years, decided to enhance its equipment to fight the threat posed by wildlife to air safety.

“Today we have received the equipment from ICAO and we are going to commission it and after commissioning distribute it to the various Airports across the country where it will be properly utilised in mitigating wildlife hazards that are facing us daily ,” Kuku said.

Speaking further, Kuku said,” Most of you are fully aware of recent happenings,where we had so much incidences of bird strikes but fortunately at least it did not lead to an accident unlike other places even if it is not an accident, sometimes you find serious damage to the engines of the aircraft and the airline face serious challenges in flight in form of disruption. Sometimes, it causes a lot of disruptions , ranging from flight delays to cancellations.”

The FAAN boss thanked the airline operators for their patience and cooperation, adding that despite the challenges they faced, they still supported and cooperated with the organisation.

In her vote of thanks, Nanlo Christopher, the General Manager of Environmental Services, thanked the Managing Director of FAAN, the Director of Airport Operations and the management team for ensuring that the equipment arrived safely.

