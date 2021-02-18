Green Africa unveils cockpit/ cabin crew uniforms

Green Africa in a virtual event last week unveiled its cockpit and cabin crew uniform to the world promising safe and affordable flights, enabling environment to harvest ideas and a brand that will portray the best of the region as it sets to commence operations in the aviation industry.

The airline which is at the final lap of obtaining its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) revealed uniforms cut from natural fabrics styled with touches of Green Africa and an environmentally friendly African blend that portrays culture and aesthetics.

The airline held its online unveiling tagged #Therun-way.

Babawande Afolabi, founder and Chief Executive Green Africa Airways, who was a key player at the event explained the motivation behind the airline while setting a path the carrier is set to move on.

According to him, since his time as an investment banker, he had a fascination for transportation: Rail, buses, planes and the dream to own an airline has been in the works since and to him and the entire Green Africa team, safety is not negotiable.

Afolabi said,” The plan is to use Green Africa to create a better future and that better future for us means three things specifically one: make safe, affordable, reliable air travel; accessible to a much broader group of people. Two: create an enabling environment for the g-team where ideas are celebrated, greater value-added and three: use Green Africa as a broad platform that will show what is best about this region.”

On the unveiling of the airline’s uniform he said: ”Today, we want to show you a glimpse of what our crew will look like while serving you, our customer. One of our five-point agenda to customers is service and we’d be doing this by showing you how our crew will look like.”

Speaking on the cabin crew raiment, Director of Cabin Crew Services, Jasmine Dhillion painted the picture of the outfit describing what it represents for the airline and how the style blend complements the aura around the crew.

She said, “Our crew uniform is a judicious blend of African style with Green Africa elements and a contemporary global feel. Made from natural fabrics which make our uniform not only environmentally friendly but also keep our crew comfortable as natural fabrics are more ‘breathable’.