Unless passengers plan to travel without luggage on Green Africa, they may be paying just as much as others pay for other airlines in Nigeria or even more. Against assumptions that Green Africa is the cheapest domestic carrier in Nigeria, there are indications that the airline is introducing certain strategies to cushion effects of cost…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login