Governor Makinde donates operational vehicle to FAAN in Ibadan

Governor, Seyi Makinde, has donated an operational vehicle to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ibadan branch, for maximum security in all the nooks and crannies of the airport.

Governor Makinde, while presenting the vehicle to the management of FAAN, through his Special Adviser on Security, Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni (rtd), maintained that the present administration in the state places a premium on the security of lives and properties of all the residents and organizations in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the presentation took place at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

Makinde said the presentation of the vehicle was a gesture by the present administration to support the Federal Airport Authority management in its bid to make the airport conducive for the passengers.

In her response, Airport Manager, Ibadan Airport, Ayenuro Tega, on behalf of the management of the airport, appreciated the state government for the donation, which she said will enhance security in the airport and its environs.

She added that the governor has been supporting the Airport Authority since he assumed office as governor of the state.

“On behalf of the airport management, Ibadan, we are very grateful to the governor for this donation to enhance security in the airport and the community around the airport.

“He has been of tremendous help to us since he came in. He has been helping us throughout the COVID-19 period. When we had issues on palliatives and materials to be used, the governor came to our aid by donating many hand sanitizers, shields, and canopy to the Airport Complex. This is just additional support.”

The presentation was witnessed by government functionaries.