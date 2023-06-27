Gabriel Olowo gets excellence award from alma mater

Gabriel Olowo, President of Aviation Round Table (ART), has been honoured with the Award of Excellence by the alma mater for his contributions towards the development of Comprehensive High School Ayetoro, Abeokuta in Ogun State.

Olowo who was part of the 1967 graduating set of the college, in his acceptance speech to mark the 60 years anniversary of the school, also promised to contribute to the N2 billion building projects that the Comprehensive High School Ayetoro Old Students’ Association (The COMPRONIANS) is embarking upon to further enhance development at the college.

Speaking on the award, Peter Adenihun, the President of the old students association, said that Olowo was recognised for the award due to his consistency in contributing to the development of the school.

Adenihun said that as an old student, Olowo had been one of the good ambassadors the college could be proud of and has excelled in his chosen field as a private investor, stressing that the award would further spur him and others on to give more back to the school.

On the N2 billion fundraising, Adenihun explained that the alma mater wanted to renovate the conference centre, metal workshop, auto mechanic workshop, fine art studio, boys hostel and the 33 staff quarters, while plans are also on to construct new buildings for the college.

In his acceptance speech, Olowo expressed sadness over the dilapidated infrastructure at the college and challenged other alma mater to give back to the society through the college.