FG to compel airlines to pay compensation for delayed, cancelled flights

The Federal Government has said that it will soon issue an order, compelling airline operators to commence payment of compensation to passengers for delayed and cancelled flights not attributed to natural occurrences.

Festus Keyamo, Aviation and Aerospace Development said this during a meeting with airline operators in Abuja on Monday.

“I want to speak for ordinary Nigerians who complain every day about delayed, cancelled flights. I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do but I also want to say that it is not all the time that it is government,” the minister said.

He said passengers sometimes wait in the lounge for as long as five hours, only for their flights to be canceled.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay.

“But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay. So, for all airline operators, while I have praised and supported you, I will also support Nigerians. You will pay them. After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay and cancel their flights,” Keyamo said.