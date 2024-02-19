FG installs 30-second biometric gates for immigration clearance at airports

Following international standards and best practices, the Nigerian federal government has implemented 30-second biometric clearance gates at all international airports across the nation for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

These biometric gates efficiently screen and clear passengers within 30 seconds, requiring no interaction with Immigration personnel. Once operational, they will ensure seamless clearance services for travelers arriving through any of the international airports.

During a visit to inspect the biometric equipment at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Command and Control Centre at the NIS Headquarters, Tunji-Ojo highlighted the significance of these facilities. He emphasized that they would revolutionize the management of international passengers, enhancing both effectiveness and efficiency.

The integration of the Advanced Passenger Information System (APIS) and the Command and Control Centre not only facilitates smooth entry and exit for passengers but also bolsters the nation’s National Security Architecture.

The Minister, accompanied by the Comptroller of Immigration in Charge of the Abuja International Airport, Alhaji Mohammed M Adamu, observed that the Command and Control Centre provides real-time monitoring of activities within the airport domains. This capability enables security agencies to monitor individuals of interest entering the country effectively.

The Minister said: “I am impressed by the levels and pace of works I have seen here today. The facilities are about 70 percent ready. This means our border control management system is on track. It also means that the Nigeria Immigration Service is ready to contribute its quota to the National Security Architecture.

“The efficiency of the services provided by the NIS determines whatever we see in our security outlook as a nation. All these are being done in line with global best practices and standards and in consonance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide quality services to Nigerians.

“We have decided that the more the gates at the airports, the easier it would be for passengers to be cleared. And looking at the ones that have been tested, it takes about 30 seconds for a passenger to clear, so I look at the solutions and the hardware, and I think they are a top-notch.

“I am happy with the quality of work and I am happy with the prospect of giving Nigerians the experience. And once it is completed Nigerians will no longer be at the mercy of Immigration officers whenever they arrive in the country.

“Once you check in you don’t need to have an encounter with Immigration officers anymore except you are a person of interest. This facility is not just for you to pass at record time, no. It is also to secure the nation and add another layer to our National Security Architecture.

“If a person is a person of interest, he can easily be flagged. And this gives our Immigration support to be able to effectively do their jobs.”