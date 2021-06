The Federal Government has acquired and commissioned two mobile control towers worth N1.7 billion in a bid to enhance safety in the Nigerian aviation industry. The two pieces of equipment which would be deployed to the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and any other airport that may…

