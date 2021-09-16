Emirates lifts 15.8 million passengers in 2020

Over the summer travel months of July and August, Emirates handled nearly 1.2 million customers at its hub, compared to 402,000 customers during the same period in 2020, highlighting the safe and smooth resumption of international travel to and through Dubai.

According to IATA’s latest World Air Transport Statistics, in 2020, Emirates was said to be the largest international airline carrying over 15.8 million passengers, 2021.

Since Dubai re-opened to international visitors, Emirates has gradually restored its network and flight schedules from just a handful of cities in July 2020 to over 120 destinations today, with more flights to be layered onto over 20 Emirates routes by October.

Always aiming to provide the best possible travel experience, particularly during a turbulent time for international travel, Emirates has continued to deliver innovative new customer services, ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees, and provide the most updated travel information for customers across the world.

These investments over the past 12 months have enabled Emirates to facilitate the resumption of travel, while enhancing customer experience.

Read also: CBN to set up International Financial hub for capital, investments inflows

In 2019, Emirates began testing and implementing biometric technology at various customer journey touchpoints at the airport. In the past year, the airline fast-tracked its biometric technology roll-out and today, Emirates has over 30 biometric cameras in active operation at its Dubai airport hub, including at check-in counters, at the entrances of its First and Business Class lounges, and select boarding gates.

Since implementation, over 58,000 customers have used this convenient, contactless and secure verification option to access the Emirates Lounge, and more than 380,000 customers have used biometric gates to board their flight.

Emirates has seen an upward trend in customers opting to use its biometric channels since the pandemic, and it plans to expand the number of boarding gates equipped with biometric scanners.

The airline has also worked closely with Dubai airport stakeholders including the immigration team (GDRFA) to re-activate Smart Gates that enable eligible travellers to cruise through passport control on arrival and departure in a matter of seconds, using new contactless technology.

Enabling customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags, Emirates’ new self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks have seen increasing usage since its introduction in September 2020.

In July and August alone, over 568,000 customers used this convenient service which enabled them to skip queuing at the counter, breeze through the airport and proceed directly to immigration.

Following the positive reception from customers, Emirates will introduce 6 additional self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks in its First and Business Class terminal area this month.