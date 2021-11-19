Emirates denies extending suspension of flights from Nigeria

Emirates has denied extending the suspension of flights from Nigeria as carried by some publications.

In a statement by the airline, it explained that the UAE government continues to advance its dialogue with the Nigerian authorities, and the latest discussions signal great optimism for a positive way forward.

“We regularly update our website to keep our customers informed, and although our operations are still on hold. Emirates is keen to restart services to and from Nigeria and is working closely with designated laboratories in Nigeria to provide the required tests and hope to be able to get all laboratories ready for implementation very soon.

“We are committed to Nigeria, and look forward to providing much-needed connectivity for our customers, helping to meet growing air travel demand in and out of our two Nigerian gateways and making air travel more accessible to and through Dubai to over 120 destinations across our global network,” Emirates spokesperson said.

But information on the Emirates website implies that it suspended its flights to and from Nigeria until November 30.

The airline in a statement on its website said customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled,” it stated.

In June, the airline announced a suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from June 21.