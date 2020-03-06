Emirates Airlines now requires e-yellow cards from Nigerian travellers

All passengers travelling with Emirates airline will henceforth be required to have an electronic yellow card, the airline stated in a circular issued to travellers.

Before now the yellow card was requirement from only passengers travelling to other African countries but with this development, all international passengers travelling with Emirates from or into Nigeria from any part of the world, will be required to show a yellow card certificate.

This development is coming at a time the Coronavirus has spread to several countries, although the airline said the recommendation is coming from the World Health Organisation, (WHO) and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) issued directive regarding yellow card fever vaccination.

According to the circular, “Henceforth, possession of the e-yellow card (through automated or online process) which replaces the old yellow card will now be a requirement for boarding flights out of the country.

“This includes Nigerians (home and abroad) and foreigners living in Nigeria. Also, nationals from other countries arriving from or have transited countries with risk of yellow fever would be required to show a yellow card certificate.

The Yellow Card serves as proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever and is an important travel document with several countries making it a requirement for visa application or arrival into their countries.

In August 2018, the Ministry rolled out new electronic yellow cards that are machine-readable.

The Ministry says that it takes about an hour after application for the cards to be ready and that travellers should be vaccinated at least 10 days before their travel departure date.