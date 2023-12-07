Delta celebrates 16yrs of flying between Nigeria, United States

Delta Airlines marks its sixteenth anniversary since the start of its daily nonstop service between Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Delta remains the only U.S. carrier to operate nonstop service between Nigeria and Atlanta offering hundreds of onward connecting opportunities via Delta’s leading U.S. gateway.

“Delta’s flight between Lagos and Atlanta has gone from strength to strength, and we have continued to see strong demand for our service to popular U.S. destinations including to Houston, Washington, Los Angeles, Dallas and New York,” said Jimmy Eichelgruen, Delta’s Regional sales manager for Africa.

“Traffic between the United States and Africa remains a growing sector in aviation. We have maintained a strong footprint between the African continent and the U.S. and we currently operate service from Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.”

Delta is up-gauging its aircraft on the Lagos to Atlanta route over the Christmas and New Year period operating an Airbus A350-900 to support additional holiday traffic.

According to the airline, effective 16 December 2023 until 14 January 2024 customers will have the opportunity to experience the A350-900 offering an additional 166 daily seats between the two countries.