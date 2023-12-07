Refurbished MMIA E-wing, testament of impact of public, private partnership – Stakeholders

Stakeholders in the aviation sector have said that the refurbished E-wing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos is a testament of the positive impact achievable when public and private entities come together to promote a good cause.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited NNPC, Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company limited SNEPCO and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through joint Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), refurbished thd E-wing of MMIA.

The oil and gas giants were commended in turn by Bunmi Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior, Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, during the unveiling of the refurbished and remodeled E-Arrival Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos sponsored by the NNPC/SNEPCO and other partner ventures.

The project was initiated about a year ago by Adeola Adesokan, the Comptroller of Immigration Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Command , NIS.

The project was completed within six weeks through sponsorship of NNPC/SNEPCO partnership.

In his speech at the unveiling of the refurbished and remodelled E-Arrival wing of the Lagos international airport, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, Managing Director Chief Executive of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, who was represented by Mukhtar Yusuf Muyel, the Director of Airports Operations, while appreciating the initiator and sponsors of the project, said the renovation of the facility is a symbol of progress and a beacon of national growth.

“Your dedication to the development of our infrastructure is a testament to your investment in the Nigerian future. This renovation signifies more than just an upgrade of our facilities. It is a symbol of progress, a beacon of our nation’s growth, and a clear indication of commitment to seamless passage of passengers through our airport facilities,” Mohammed said.

He continued, “It is a step towards making Nigeria a key player in the global aviation industry.”

Mohammed, who noted that the Lagos Airport is not just a gateway to Nigeria, but a hub to sub-Saharan Africa as a whole, assured that with the project, every traveller, whether Nigerian or international, will experience the warmth, efficiency, and spirit of excellence that the country embodies.

Also in his address at the event, Bunmi Tunji Ojo, the Minister of Interior noted that what NIS has done is the manifestation of the reforms, he has brought into the service as the Minister.

Ojo noted the era where government business is seen as no man business is gone forever in the service.

He reaffirmed that the new orientation which is in line with the President Bola Tinubu’s mantra of Renewed Hope is to treat government’s business with the same vigour they will put into their personal businesses.

In his speech at the event, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Gbenga Oyerinde, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, commended the sustainable development partnership between NNPC/ SNEPCO and NIS at the airport, noting that it is a dividend of collaborative efforts between the public and private sector.

In her address at the commissioning of the project, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service was full of praises to the initiator of the project.

Adeola Adesokan, the Comptroller, Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos command of NIS, said in line with President Tinubu renewed hope agenda for the country, there is always a way when people decide to take a critical look and make the best and decide to analyse the situation and provide solutions.