Covid-19: FG to receive 322 Nigerian evacuees from US today

The Federal Government will receive another batch of 322 Nigerian evacuees from the United States of America (US) on Saturday (today) as part of the effort to repatriate Nigerians from different parts of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed early Saturday morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said the Nigerians would arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos via Ethiopian Airlines by 2:30 pm.

It also said that initially, a total of 301 adults and 30 infants booked the flight but nine passengers were disallowed to check-in including a family of five, for their inability to comply with the guidelines. The total breakdown is 126 male, 166 female, and 30 infants.

In May, the Federal Government evacuated about 270 Nigerians in the first batch of evacuation from the United States.

The government has so far evacuated over 2,000 out of an estimated 4,000 Nigerians who have indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world due to the pandemic.

Nigerians have returned from the US, UK, South Africa, Lebanon, China, Sudan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, Saudi Arabia, and others.