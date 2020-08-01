300 Nigerians arrive from US in 5th evacuation effort

Another batch of 300 Nigerians has arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos from the United States of America at about 1500HRS via Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday.

This was made known via the Twitter handle of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). This is the fifth evacuation from the US since the Federal Government commenced the evacuation of Nigerians from all over the world following the Covid-19 outbreak.

This brings the number of evacuees from the US to a total of 1,430.

According to NIDCOM, all evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 before boarding and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on #COVID-19.

Nigeria has so far evacuated nearly 3,000 of its citizens out of the over 4,000 that indicated interest to return home from different parts of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic.