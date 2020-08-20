Ethiopian Airlines says last evacuation flight departs Lagos Aug. 21

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, says it will be doing its last evacuation flight out of Nigeria on Friday, August 21.

This is following the announcement by the government of Nigeria that August 25 would be the last day for evacuation flights from Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government and the American government have relied on the services of the airline to evacuate their citizens from Lagos, Houston, Abuja and Newark,” Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

“The airline is planning to resume regular operations when Nigeria officially opens its airports for international flights,” it said.