Caverton Group records 9% revenue growth in FY 2023

.Suffers FX loss

The operations of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc was affected substantially by the fluctuations in exchage rate and high cost of doing business in Africa’s most populous nation in the finacial year ended December 31, 2023.

Despite the tough terrain, the group recorded a revenue of N31.99 billion, representing a growth of 9.4 percent compared with N29.23 billion recorded in the financial year ended December 31, 2022. The group’s gross profit in the review financial period ended December 31, 2023 stood at N7.2 billion as against N3.69 billion recorded in 2022, increasing by 95 percent.

Loss after tax in the review financial year stood at 147 percent to N12.75 billion, from N5.16 billion in 2022.

Speaking to the performance, Olabode Makanjuola, chief executive officer, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, noted that the operating business environment in the country was quite challenging in 2023.

“Across the economy, businesses experienced rippling operating costs spawned by extensively higher inflation, a substantial devaluation of the Naira, and a rise in energy costs,” he noted.

Makanjuola, however, assured shareholders who attended the virtual Annual General Meeting that the group has taken proactive steps to mitigate the negative impacts and is confident in the strategies put in place for the future growth.

” As we move forward, we remain committed to the capitalising on the abundant opportunities available in the global and African markets. We will continue to deliver quality marine and aviation logistics services to support companies whithin the oil and gas industry

” Our strategic focus will be on consolidating our market share in aviation and marine *secrirs* while exploring new and more profitable areas for investment,” he said.

Aderemi Makanjuola, chairman, Caverton Group Plc, in his statement, assured shareholders that the group will continue to focus on operational efficiencies and cost management which is crucial for maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating revenues. While responding to questions from shareholders, he said, ” The group is doing more to reap the benefits of diversification. We are building boats for customers at no cost to our company. We have entered into partnership with a Chinese company to make boat building more profitable and affordable for our customers as we now target electric boats.”

He also assured shareholders that more business contracts are being secured from outside the country.

Bakare Adebisi, shareholder , however, noted the rising cost of operations of the group and asked that efforts be made to check a further increase.

Another shareholder, Boniface Okezie, said the loss recorded by the group deprived shareholders of dividend, suggesting that management should seek alternative funding sources to grow its business. He specifically asked the board to seek cheap funding via the capital market.

