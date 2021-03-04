Cargo agents urge management of MMA2 to beef up security around shed

Cargo agents operating at the cargo shed of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos have called on the management of the terminal to enhance security in and around the shed, warning that non-restriction of access to that part of the airport may spell doom for it.

The operators under the auspices of the Domestic Airport Cargo Agents Association (DACAA) told the executives of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) on Monday at its office that as one of the important clients of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of MMA2, efforts to relate on how the security of cargo could improve at the terminal had yielded little fruit.

Monday Subair, Chairman DACAA, expressed worry that the cargo shed had become “an all-comer affair and called on the management to change its approach by working more harmoniously with the body to further monitor and if possible, regulate activities at the cargo shed.

Read Also: Cargo clearance at 65% digital as Nigerian Customs’ transition falters

Subair, however, noted that the terminal had screening machines for screening all cargo that came into the shed, but insisted security had gone beyond screening equipment.

He said: “The terminal operator has screening machines to screen cargo that go in there, but a lot still needs to be done to enhance security at the terminal. MMA2 management has refused to recognise us despite the volume of businesses we bring to them daily. There is a need to improve security at the cargo shed. It is porous.

“We have found it difficult to get records of our members that go into MMA2 cargo shed. We have approached them several, held meetings with them for us to have access to the volume of cargo by our members, but we are yet to receive a response from them. I foresee some challenges at the cargo shed soon because it is not well-coordinated as it is.”