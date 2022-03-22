Buhari orders fast track of Abuja second runway construction, airport concession

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed Hadi Sirika, the minister for aviation to fast track the construction of the second runway at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the concession of the five international airports.

The president disclosed this at the commissioning of the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA).

Buhari said the new terminal will boost social economic development, improve airport operations and management, create direct and indirect employment opportunities and increase foreign direct investment.

He called for the implementation of an aviation road map, which he said would lead to unprecedented growth of the aviation sector.

He assured that with the new terminal, an era of safety, security and comfort or being ushered into the Nigerian aviation sector.

The new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Lagos is an aviation transport facility designed to handle 20 million passengers in a year with the best comfort.

Read also: Relief for Lagos airport users as Buhari commissions ultra-modern MMIA terminal

The MMIA, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airport are the airport terminals funded from the China Exim bank facility to the Nigerian government.

The architectural acreage for the terminal building is 50,887m2. The main engineering content include: Four story main terminal building, three-story finger building, two-story cargo terminal building, apron, external works such as bridge/roads and other ancillary works.

Among them, the project includes a three-dimensional multi-layer sorting baggage system, including five arrival and six departure systems; seven boarding bridges; 60 sets of check-in counters and 2014 sets of passenger seats. It is a multi-functional modern international airport including hotels, restaurants and leisure.

Details later….