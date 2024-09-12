Aviation: FG signs CTC practice direction to reduce costs, others

…Airline operators hail action

After over 20 years, the Nigerian government on Thursday, finally approved and signed the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Direction to boost aviation operations in the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima presided over the signing of the accord in the presence of aviation stakeholders, including Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace.

The treaty is designed to facilitate asset-based financing and leasing of aviation equipment, including aircraft.

The accord, which came into effect over 20 years ago, also helped to expand financing opportunities and reduce costs, with the intended economic benefits.

BusinessDay gathered at the Presidential Villa where the signing took place, that with the signing of the accord, Nigerian airline operators can now have access to aircraft dry lease, while passengers can also enjoy lower flight rates.

The Cape Town Convention (CTC) Practice Direction has been described as a bold move by the government, as it will lead to a reduction in the cost of doing business in the Nigerian aviation sector, the cost of insuring airlines and also enable domestic airline operators access to dry lease aircraft, among others.

Chris Aligbe, aviation consultant, while speaking with BusinessDay in a telephone chat, described the development as “An award-winning move by the Tinubu administration.”

“All we want now is for those who will implement the Convention to speed up the process of domesticating it.” Aligbe, who described the signing as overdue, recalled that its breach led to aircraft lessors denying Nigerian operators access to aircraft dry lease.

The CTC practice direction was signed by John Tsoho, chief judge of the Federal High Court, at a stakeholders’ meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “The signing of the CTC Practice Direction will ensure the Cape Town Convention becomes fully operational in Nigeria, thereby reducing the cost of insurance for airlines, restoring investors’ confidence in the Nigerian aviation sector and reducing the cost of doing business in the nation’s aviation sector generally.”

Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, described the action as a great step by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to help tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by the sector over the years.

Read also: Nigeria must improve regulations to harness aviation industry potential – Mgbachi

“We must thank the president, the vice president, as well as Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation for successfully pushing the signing of the convention to make it a reality.”

Speaking after the signing of the CTC practice direction, Vice President Shettima said the administration of President Tinubu was a pro-business government that is ready “to take all the necessary measures – as painful as some might be – to protect, promote, project and preserve the interest of the Nigerian nation,” as well as preserve and promote the nation’s airlines industry.

On his part, the finance minister, Edun, promised to meet with airline operators and other stakeholders to perfect issues about agreements reached at the meeting with the vice president.

Speaking on behalf of airline operators in Nigeria, Onyema, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for enhancing a positive change in the aviation sector.

He added that since assuming office, the president has introduced policies to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Jumoke Oduwole, special adviser to the president on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, noted that the signing of the document would help reduce the cost of insurance as well as reduce the cost of doing business in the aviation sector.