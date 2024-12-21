Atedo Peterside’s Anap Jets marks 10 years of accident-free operations

Anap Jets, a leading private aviation company, has marked its 10th anniversary of accident-free operations. Atedo Peterside, the company’s founder, announced this via a post on X.

From beginning with a single aircraft in 2014, Anap Jets has expanded its fleet to six aircraft, maintaining an impeccable safety record throughout its operations.

Earlier this year, aviation industry stakeholders expressed deep concern over the many aircraft incidents happening in the country. Since last year, Nigeria has recorded many air incidents involving aircraft overshooting the runway and even an accident, where a single-engine aircraft crashed on the street in Ikeja, Lagos.

Read Also: FG launches flight data centre to enhance aviation safety, oversight

However, it’s noteworthy that since 2013 till date, there have not been major tragic accidents that involved commercial airlines on scheduled flight service.

“The first @AnapJets aircraft arrived in Lagos on 20 December 2014,” the Stanbic IBTC founder wrote on X. “By the special grace of God, we have today (20 December 2024) recorded a 10-year accident-free flight record on our current fleet comprising six (6) aircraft “

Share