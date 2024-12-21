EU allocates €1m to support flood, cholera response in Nigeria

The European Union (EU) has allocated €1 million in emergency humanitarian funding to Nigeria to assist in managing the devastating impacts of ongoing floods and a cholera epidemic.

The funds, according to a statement, will enable humanitarian partners on the ground to deliver vital aid, including shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene services, and healthcare, to those most affected.

The EU noted that out of the total funding, €500,000 has been earmarked for flood relief efforts in Kogi, Delta, and Anambra states, which have been severely affected by the October floods.

“These states remain at high risk as water levels remain elevated due to river flow and soil saturation. Over 78,000 people have been impacted, with thousands of homes damaged and crops destroyed, especially near the Niger and Benue River confluence,” it stated.

The EU said that the funding will provide food, shelter, clean water, sanitation, and protection services to affected populations.

It further noted that the funds will support anticipatory measures, such as replenishing emergency stocks, to mitigate the impact of potential future floods.

“This allocation follows an earlier €1.1 million disbursed in September to support flood response efforts in Nigeria’s Northeast and Northwest regions,” it added.

The EU said it is also directing €500,000 to combat the cholera epidemic, which has been exacerbated by flooding and poor sanitation in many regions.

“The hardest-hit areas include Borno and Yobe states in the North, where overcrowded displaced persons’ camps and unsafe water conditions have fueled the outbreak.

“The funding will strengthen Nigeria’s health system through humanitarian partners by supporting medical care, water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions. It will also aid in case detection, the establishment of cholera treatment centers, and vaccination campaigns to curb the disease’s spread,” it noted.

According to EU, Nigeria is currently grappling with twin crises —widespread flooding and a cholera outbreak. The floods have affected over 1.3 million people nationwide, posing severe risks to lives and livelihoods.

“The cholera epidemic, worsened by poor sanitation and water contamination, threatens to further strain the country’s health system.

“This latest €1 million allocation brings the EU’s total humanitarian funding for Nigeria in 2024 to €48.7 million, focusing primarily on regions affected by conflict, insecurity, and food crises. The funding also addresses malnutrition, particularly among children” EU stated.

The union said that it remains committed to supporting vulnerable populations worldwide.

