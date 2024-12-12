FG launches flight data centre to enhance aviation safety, oversight

The federal government has taken a step towards enhancing aviation safety with the commissioning of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s (NCAA) Flight Data Centre (FDC).

The facility inaugurated on Wednesday in Abuja by Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, is expected to enhance safety oversight, proactively detect potential risks, and enable data-driven decision-making to prevent serious incidents.

Highlighting the importance of the FDC, Keyamo explained that the new facility aligns with one of his five-point agenda aimed at improving safety within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“This Flight Data Centre is vital for the advancement of aviation safety. It does not only help in analyzing incidents and serious accidents but also works routinely to monitor flight patterns, human efforts, and mechanical data. This will provide the NCAA with critical insights to regulate the sector better,” the minister stated.

Keyamo further emphasised that the facility reflects the administration’s commitment to digitising operations across various sectors.

He noted that the new system would elevate Nigeria’s standing in international aviation safety rankings, particularly under the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Chris Najomo, acting director-general of NCAA, also lauded the development, describing it as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s compliance with global aviation standards.

He explained that Annex 19 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation mandates all member states to establish safety data collection and processing systems (SDCPS).

“The Flight Data Centre will not only improve efficiency and reduce the likelihood of costly incidents but also support the implementation of risk-based oversight. This aligns with international best practices and will boost global confidence in Nigerian aviation safety standards,” Najomo stated.

He added that the NCAA partnered with APS Aerospace Corporation, leveraging the company’s over 100 years of combined experience in flight data and cockpit/ATC audio analysis. This collaboration, according to him, ensures that the FDC meets global standards in safety data collection, analysis, and decision-making.

