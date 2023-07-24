Asky Airline starts Lagos-Luanda flights August 1

ASKY Airlines has announced the launch of three times weekly flights to and from Luanda, Angola, effective 01 August, 2023.

With the this launch, passengers will have seamless connection to ASKY’s vast network covering all of West and Central and South Africa markets with three direct daily service weekly per attached schedule.

“These flights will be operated using a Boeing 737-800 New Generation (NG) aircraft and are already available for sales.”, the airline said.

The airline added that tickets are now available as customers can proceed with their booking and purchase of tickets from any ASKY Ticketing office, City/Airport Ticketing Office (CTO/ATO) online via the airline’s website, ASKY mobile application or customers’ usual travel agency.

The airline had earlier restated its commitment in the Nigerian market as it makes plans to expand operations in and out of Nigeria.

The airline also recently deployed Boeing 737 series into the Nigerian market and phased out the Q400 Dash 8 series, (the turboprop aircraft designed for shorter distance flights), all in a bid to cater for the increasing passenger traffic and satisfy customer needs.

In the last one year, the airline has seen passenger number growth from Lagos and it stated that as the number continues to grow, there is a need to continue to increase capacity.