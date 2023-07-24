Emerging changes in global aviation takes centre stage at LAAC conference

Emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry would be the focus at this year’s League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

LAAC would this Thursday, July 27, 2023 hold its 27th annual conference at the Providence Hotel, Ikeja Government Reserved Area (G.R.A), Lagos.

Like the previously held editions, this year’s conference with the theme: ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ is expected to attract key stakeholders in the nation’s aviation industry who would dissect the country’s aviation industry, its present status, inhibiting factors and the way forward.

A joint statement signed by Chinedu Eze and Albinus Chiedu, Chairman and Secretary, Conference Committee, respectively, also stated that the theme was informed by the emerging changes in the approach to aviation business as regards technology, airline management and operations, financing and other aspects of the aviation industry.

Emmanuel Merobole, the permanent secretary, ministry of aviation is the guest of honour, while Musa Nuhu, the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) would present the keynote address.

Akin Olateru, the Director-General, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) as the lead speaker would present an all-inclusive paper on ‘Funding Manpower Development In Nigeria’s Aviation Industry In The 21st Century,’ while Roland Iyayi, the chief executive officer, TopBrass Aviation would deliver an all-interactive paper on ‘Enhancing Airlines Profitability In Africa.

Already, a larger part of the aviation stakeholders have confirmed their participation physically and virtually.

Taiwo Afolabi, the Chairman, SIFAX Group, Mansur Matazu, the Director-General, Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Tayib Odunowo, Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Kabir Muhammed, the managing director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and Alkali Madibbo, the Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria have all confirmed their participation.

Others are Bernard Bankole, the group managing director, Finchglow Travels, Gabriel Olowo, immediate past President, Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative, Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Air Peace Airlines and Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines and Tosan Duncan, Acting Chief Operating Officer, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), among others.

The conference would also feature a panel session headed by top-notch professionals who would speak on the theme, topics and presentations by stakeholders in the sector.

The statement added: “Also, over 250 industry professionals, cutting across the aviation sector, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, abroad, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers in the country’s aviation industry are expected to participate in the conference.”