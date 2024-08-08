Arik Air resumes flight operations

Arik Air management has announced that the airline has resumed flight operations.

Recall that the airline had suspended flight operations after the the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) grounded three of its aircraft a week ago.

In a statement by Roy Ilegbodu, Chief Executive Officer, Arik Air Limited (in Receivership) said that during the airline’s brief pause, the airline have been dedicated to ensuring a smooth and seamless return to service, preparing to welcome passengers back on board.

“Our entire team has been working tirelessly to enhance your travel experience. From our friendly ground staff to our attentive flight crews, everyone at Arik Air is ready and eager to serve you once again.”

The NCAA also clarified that it did not totally suspend or halt Arik Air’s flight operations, which continued as scheduled and did not affect the airline’s ability to operate its remaining fleet.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, in an earlier statement said the NCAA is duty-bound to comply with a court order attaching Arik Air’s aircraft (5NMJF; 5NMJQ; 5NBKX) following determination of a case at the Supreme Court and to ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.

