Airlines, agencies, others win safety, security awards at 2021 NIGAV

Airlines, aviation agencies and individuals have been awarded with safety, security and professionalism at the Nigeria Aviation Award (NIGAV) held on Sunday 19, 2021 at the NIGAV expo center in Lagos.

Air Peace, Ibom Air, Aer Contractors, Max Air and Arik Air won awards in various categories while agencies such as Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NIMeT), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIM), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) among others.

Declaring the ceremony open, Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, represented by Akin Olateru, the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria, (AIB-N), commended the organizer for putting together the award ceremony which had over the years motivated organizations and individuals to put great efforts in promoting safety, security and comfort in the industry.

Olateru listed key things that drive success to include professionalism, perseverance, being fair to all concerned and having a good relationship with God.

“If you will agree with me when you work you will appreciate being rewarded. It is not about finances nor being paid salaries but just to say that people appreciate your efforts.”

He commended the courage, tenacity, perseverance and professionalism of Fortune Idu, the organizer of the NIGAV Award, Fortune Idu.

“Every year he keeps improving on what he does. I need us to please learn from this. Everybody should think about how to make things better where they work and how to improve on the processes,” he added.

Olateru stated that, if everyone engages in the processes and thinks about how things could be better and solve problems, the aviation industry would be a better place, adding that this is what this administration has been doing since inception; ensuring problems are solved and things are better.

“We also constantly evaluate processes and procedures to see how we can improve on things,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Fortune Idu, the NIGAV coordinator, said the award was to inspire industry professionals to strive for excellence.

He stated that the Nigerian Aviation award had stood out as a prime brand for motivation and promotion of industry growth in a safe and sustainable manner.

“The Award which is tagged as Nigeria’s most prestigious air transport award and has stood as an industry motivating factor for excellence, has also helped to engender healthy competition for safer air service delivery and promoter of development”.

Idu explained that, the Nigerian Aviation (NIGAV) Awards which was part of the former Nigeria Aviation Conference and Expo and Award event is now on its 11th edition as the primary independent watchdog of the industry whose programmes inspire best practice and promote industry excellence.

He added, “The activities that permeate every aviation year are highlighted in the event for building traveller’s confidence and creating a strong and positive perception of the travel industry in Nigeria”.

Aviation Agencies, private companies and individuals bagged awards in various categories while a cash award of N1million was given to the winners of the King and Queen of the Air competition adjudged by a panel of 5 judges to have excelled in the areas assessed.