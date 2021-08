The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released the World Air Transport Statistics (WATS), with performance figures for 2020 highlighting the devastating effects on global air transport during the year of the COVID-19 crisis The publication shows 1.8 billion passengers flew in 2020, a decrease of 60.2 percent compared to the 4.5 billion who flew…

