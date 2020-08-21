Aircraft collides with apron wall at Lagos airport

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has confirmed an incident of an aircraft collision with apron wall while taxiing to reposition for a ground run at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

In a statement sent by Tunji Oketunbi, the general manager, Public Affairs AIB, AIB confirmed that an incident involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, occurred around 9:35 am on 21st August 2020 beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Oketunbi disclosed that the Bureau has taken the decision not to investigate the incident as there was no intention of flight.

He stated that this is in line with the provisions of section 29 Civil Aviation Act 2006, Section 3 of Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accident) Regulation 2019 and the guidance document of ICAO Annex 13

“We recognise the safety issues involved but have taken steps to work with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) who will take lead in the investigation to prevent future occurrences,” he added.