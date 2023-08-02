Airbus inaugurates new Toulouse A320 Family final assembly line

Airbus has inaugurated its new A320 Family final assembly line (FAL) in Toulouse.

The Family final assembly line was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of Economy & Finance, Clément Beaune, French Transport Minister; Roland Lescure, Minister of State for Industry; and Dominique Faure Minister of State for Territorial Collectivities and Rural Affairs, as well as hundreds of Airbus employees.

“The inauguration of this new A321-capable final assembly line in Toulouse represents another milestone in the ongoing modernisation of our global industrial system. This FAL will contribute to the ongoing production rate ramp-up to 75 A320 Family aircraft per month in 2026, while meeting the increased demand for A321s which currently represents around 60 percent of the total A320 Family backlog,” said Guillaume Faury ,Airbus CEO.

“We’re pleased to see this new facility join our worldwide network of final assembly sites which will comprise four FALs in Hamburg, Germany; two in Toulouse, France; two in Mobile, United States; and two in Tianjin, China, all them capable of assembling the A321,” Faury said.

Read also: Pressure on travellers as Lagos-Owerri bus fare hits N26,000

A variety of innovations feature prominently in this latest A320 Family final assembly line, with the aim of maximising product quality, efficiency, as well as establishing new standards for health, safety and sustainability.

These innovations include digital production control using tablets and smartphones to reduce paper consumption, automated logistics for parts distribution and light-weight robots for joining sections.

The roll-out of the first aircraft fully assembled in this facility – an A321 – is expected to take place by the end of this year. The industrial site will progressively ramp up operations between now and 2025, directly employing around 700 workers.