Air safety: NCAA appoints Zilcotech to monitor illegal high structures

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has appointed Zilcotech International limited as a consultant for the monitoring of illegal erection of high structures nationwide in a bid to improve flight and air safety.

The authority said this is in line with section 35(h) of the Civil Aviation Act 2022; and Parts 12.1.7.1.3.1, 12.1.7.1.2 (2) and 12.1.7.1.6 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, (Nig.CARs) 2015.

In a statement signed by Sam Adurogboye, general manager, Public Relations NCAA, Zilcotech’s engagement is sequel to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval dated 17th November, 2022 and the agreement signed on 22nd of December, 2021 between the Authority and the firm.

Adurogboye stated that consequently, a letter of introduction has been sent out to all the concerned operators and stakeholders in the industry.

“We are confident that this collaboration will be beneficial to all stakeholders and the public at large as it concerns the enhancement of safety within the navigable airspace of Nigeria,” NCAA letter to the industry read in part.

“It is expected that concerned stakeholders would cooperate with the consultant in the interest of safer skies and all payments accruing to the Authority on account of the attendant services are to be made directly to NCAA and not to the consultant,” he added.