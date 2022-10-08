Air Peace resumes flights to Johannesburg October 9

Air Peace, the largest Nigerian airline has announced that it will be resuming flights to Johannesburg on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The airline in a statement on Saturday said the schedules are now live on its website/mobile app, and passengers can now book their flights to South Africa.

Two months ago, the airline announced that it will be suspending its Johannesburg flight operations from August 22 due to the delayed issuance of South African visas to travellers.

Read also: Lagos to begin construction of Lekki Airport in 2023

The carrier also cited aviation fuel scarcity, worsening forex crunch and the increasing cost of aviation but stressed that the consistent visa denials have since affected its passenger traffic on the Johannesburg route.

According to the airline, having informed the South African High Commission in Lagos of the effects of the difficulty in getting SA visas by Nigerians, which consequence is the abysmally low passenger loads on its flights to and from Johannesburg, it believes that the situation will have improved within the next 60 days, “hence, our willingness to resume operations on the October 8, 2022,” the airline stated.