Air Peace explains tyre incident on landing

The management of Air Peace has taken exception to reports implying that its aircraft, a B737 with registration number 5N-BUQ, had a tyre burst on landing in Lagos on Monday night, March 8, 2021.

The airline said in a statement that the report is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public.

Air Peace pointed out that if the tyre of its aircraft had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved 2 kilometres from the International Wing to the Domestic Wing.

The airline explained that the aircraft safely landed at the International Wing of the airport and while taxing to the Domestic Wing, had a tyre puncture, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

The Accident Investigation Bureau of Nigeria, (AIB-N) had earlier stated that an AirPeace aircraft had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park.

According to Air Peace: “The incident, which occurred at about 12 minutes of taxing and very close to the domestic wing, was duly reported to the authorities. Passengers disembarked seamlessly and the incident is currently being investigated as statutorily required.

“We, therefore, take exception to reports implying that the aircraft had a tyre burst on landing, as this is conveying a wrong impression about the airline to the flying public. If the tyre had burst on landing, the aircraft would not have moved 2 km from the International Wing to the Domestic Wing”.

Air Peace restated its commitment to providing best-in-class fight services and will relentlessly observe the highest standards of safety in its operations.