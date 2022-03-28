Air Peace deepens safety standards with fourth IOSA renewal

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier, has received its fourth International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which signifies that the carrier was successful in the globally recognised and safety audit.

Stanley Olisa, the spokesperson of the airline, made this disclosure in a press release issued to journalists on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Olisa stated that the new certification has, once again, exemplified the airline’s commitment to global best practices in aviation safety.

“Air Peace is unwaveringly committed to observing the highest standards of safety in its operations and the consecutive success in the IOSA audits is a testament to this commitment. For us, safety comes first for both our passengers and staff. We cannot compromise on this”, he stressed.

He expressed the airline’s resolve to continue to comply with best safety standards and promised more seamless connectivity, strategic route expansion to meet the flying public’s travel needs, and consistent fleet modernisation.

Olisa commended IATA for continuously ensuring that stakeholders in the aviation sector worldwide comply with established safety standards, while noting that safety is at the heart of the industry.

Air Peace had set a record when it obtained its first IOSA barely two years into its operations and was, subsequently, inducted as a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).