Air Peace chooses Gatwick Airport for Lagos-London flights following UK’s refusal of Heathrow

Allen Onyema (Dr.), the Chairman and CEO of Air Peace Limited, unveiled the airline’s decision to commence Lagos-London flights from Gatwick Airport starting March 30, 2024.

The choice of Gatwick, he emphasised, comes from the UK authorities’ denial of Heathrow, as revealed in his statement on Arise TV.

In the interview, Onyema elucidated, “The BASA we signed with the UK is this: you give me your primary airport; we give you our primary airport. British Airways, Virgin Atlantic Airways come to our country using our primary airports, Lagos and Abuja.”

He expressed disappointment over UK’s refusal to extend the courtesy of Heathrow, which is regarded as the primary airport.

While initially adamant about Heathrow, Onyema noted the practical advantages Gatwick offers, particularly for Nigerian passengers residing in the South East of London.

He highlighted the reduced traffic congestion and the seamless connectivity to Central London from Gatwick, attributing these factors as pivotal in Air Peace’s decision-making process.

Onyema remarked, “Gatwick was not really our choice but in the long run we decided to see some goods in choosing Gatwick.”

He acknowledged Gatwick’s Southern terminal allocation to Air Peace, enabling passengers to swiftly access transportation links to various parts of the UK.

“Many of our people live down South East part of London and there is heavy traffic into Central London from Heathrow, but at Gatwick, they allotted Southern terminal to Air Peace and when you get to south terminal, you get out of immigration, take your luggage, you walk into the Gatwick express train within three minutes and that will take you to Victoria, right into Central London,” Onyema elaborated.