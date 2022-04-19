Air Peace begins regional, international flights from new Lagos terminal

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace has commenced regional and international flights from the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The airline operated its 7:00hrs Lagos-Accra flight from the new MMIA terminal on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

In a media statement issued by Stanley Olisa, its spokesperson, Air Peace had notified the flying public that from April 19, 2022, its international and regional flight departures will now be at the Terminal 2 of the Lagos Airport.

The statement read: “We are delighted to be the first airline to operate a flight at the newly commissioned MMIA Terminal 2 and going forward, all our regional and international departures will be from this new terminal. We commend the Federal Government for the feat, and Air Peace will continue to blaze the trail”.

Olisa added that passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Freetown, Douala, Dakar, Johannesburg and Dubai are henceforth expected to proceed to the new terminal for ticketing, check-in and boarding.

“Our ground personnel are ready to assist the passengers to ensure they seamlessly adjust to this new development”, he said.