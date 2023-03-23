Accra Weizo returns after 3yr hiatus due to COVID-19

Accra Weizo Travel Expo, a travel event that seeks to grow seamless Travel in West Africa has returned after a three year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by Akwaaba African Travel Market in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority, Accra Weizo Travel Expo is organised to encourage West Africans to travel within the region.

West Africa is the biggest region in Africa with over 400 million people rich in culture and tourist attractions. It receives the least number of tourists, yet West African countries generate the highest number of outbound travellers in Africa.

Experts say there is a need to create a seamless travel environment making West Africa an open domestic market, harnessing the market and opportunities within which is the goal of AccraWeizo.

It has stimulated inspiring discussions on how to liberalise movement within the African borders, especially West Africa, to promote travel across borders, viz-a-viz easing business transactions and movement of people.

Over the years, AccraWeizo has become one of the biggest travel events in Ghana having in attendance the Minister of Tourism, Director General of Tourism Agencies and prominent drivers of travel and tourism in Africa.

The sixth edition of Accra Weizo will have a line-up of topics, together with selected experts and stakeholders in the tourism, travel and allied business sector to identify, deliberate and proffer solutions to some of the barriers of seamless travel in West Africa.

Jointly organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority and Akwaaba African Travel Market, the sixth Accra Weizo will be held on 26th of May, 2023.

The Balafon Awards which was instituted in 2009 by the publishers of ATQNews to recognize individuals and organizations that have excelled in tourism and travel and contributed to the growth in West Africa will be held alongside Awards for the Top 30 resorts in West Africa.

The 2023 winners will be selected through a vetting process that includes a public vote that will end by April 2023. Major highlights of the 6th AccraWeizo Travel event include Conference, B2B, Fam Trip, Exhibition, Balafon Award.

Balafon awards of Excellence is an Award organised to recognize pioneers and best players in the industry for the ECOWAS region.