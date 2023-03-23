Dana increases frequency, as NCAA commends airline for safety standards

Dana Air has announced an increase in frequency across its destinations.

Speaking on the development, Kingsley Ezenwa, the spokesperson of the airline said Dana Air upon receipt of some of its aircraft from maintenance started with an abridged schedule but decided to increase frequency based on the airline’s commercial projections and demand.

According to him, “we have done our projections and based on demands, we have decided to increase our frequency on our Abuja route.

“Also our recently introduced flash sale of 45,000 is still available for our customers who book early and plan their trips with us.

“Our commitment is to continue to offer superior options across our route network with a very convenient schedule, timing for our guests,” he added.

Similarly, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has commended Dana Air for its high safety standards.

Musa Nuhu, the Director General of NCAA, who disclosed this during an interview, said “Dana Air grounded its aircraft to carry out maintenance checks on them.

“They noticed that some of their aircraft were due for maintenance and they informed us accordingly. I think it is commendable for an operator to ground its aircraft for maintenance,” the NCAA boss stated.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of Boeing aircraft and daily flights to major cities in Nigeria.