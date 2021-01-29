Organisers unveil performance lineup for virtual MTV Africa Music Awards

The virtual event is dedicated to the youth of Africa and will showcase the best of African talent, culture, and music to a global audience across 180 countries.

The organisers of the MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 ( MAMA), have announced a performance lineup that includes top stars from across the continent including; Wizkid, the Nigerian megastar, Uganda’s Sheebah Karungi, Tanzanian Diamond Platnumz, South Africa’s Nasty C, Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Suspect 95 from the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos, and São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema. The virtual show, which will broadcast to MTV’S global audience in 180 countries, will air locally on MTV Base (Dstv Channel 322) and MTV Africa (Dstv Channel 130) on February 20, 2021.

“The MAMAS is a global spotlight on African music and artists, and the lineup of incredible talent speaks to the tremendous power of music on our continent,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager, Viacom CBS Networks Africa. “This year’s show is dedicated to the youth of Africa, and we are committed to amplifying social change through music and culture and to elevating youth voices across our platforms.”

Diamond Platnumz, a Tanzanian artiste and one of the MTV MAMA Kampala 2021 nomination leaders with five nods, will return to the MAMA stage after his energetic 2016 performance. A first-time nominee from Uganda, songstress Sheebah Karungi has scored two nods in the Best Female and Best Ugandan Act categories. South African Hip Hop sensation Nasty C, who is nominated in the Best Hip-hop category, also returns to the MAMA stage on February 20. Fellow Hip Hop award contender, Suspect 95 from Côte d’Ivoire, will also take to the virtual stage. Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones and Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos will debut the MAMA stage, and São Tomé and Principe’s

Calema, who are running for the Song of the Year and have four MAMA nominations in total. Grammy® award-winning global sensation, DJ and record executive, DJ Khaled, best known for his Hip Hop and R&B hit anthems, will be the international co-host for this year’s MAMA.

More performers will be announced in the next few days, as well as, finalists for the MAMA Generation Change Award, which will recognize youth changemakers on the continent.

The MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 will be held in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board. The MAMA serves as a platform to showcase Uganda’s and African music and sounds to the world.