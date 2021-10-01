WTD 2021: Goge Africa advocates for water transport

The World Tourism Day 2021 was recently celebrated on September 27 across the world, with each country organising different activities to commemorate the day. Nigeria was not left out of the global feast as a number of events were held across the country.

In Lagos State, Goge Africa, through its Goge Africa Travel Club, organised a boat cruise, which afforded the group and other participants the opportunity to challenge the government and investors to look in the way of water transportation so as to reduce the traffic gridlock on Lagos roads.

Although a burgeoning city, Lagos State, with about 22 percent of its landmass made of water, many of its residents are yet to explore the benefits of water transportation. It was a thing of joy for the travel club to partner with KumChop Afrikana, Bestmangames Limited, Tarzan Jetty and Kizomba Nigeria, to explore the beauty and benefits of the aquatic splendour of the state.

With the theme of the World Tourism Day on ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’, Nneka Isaac – Moses, managing director, Goge Africa, disclosed that the choice of the boat cruise was a strategic move at promoting the hidden gem of boat cruise experience, and also as an alternative means of transportation across the state.

It was a fun and exciting time for the participants with such acts as dance, music, networking and interactions as well as with a lot to eat and drink as the people danced and savoured the delightsome boat cruise, which took them through some of the unique and attractive sounds and sights of Lagos.

Many of them spoke on the urgency of exploring water transportation in the state. Banji Alfred, one of the beneficiaries of the Goge Africa Tourism Training, noted that the cruise was remarkable and memorable, as he identified the need for such events to “sensitise the populace on the need to explore water transportation not just for leisure but in a bid to ease the traffic situation of the state.” Ace travel journalist, Ola Awakan, made calls to other tourism operators to emulate cruise tourism, observing that it will expose more people to the beauty of tourism destinations through the waterways.

Nollywood producer, Lilian Amah, also said that the event was a brilliant idea. She further added that: “Tourism initiatives as the boat cruise opens up beautiful, but hitherto unnoticed parts of our country which can be used as locations for future productions.”

Also, Susan Momoh of finance department, TVC, who attended with staff of her department, said the event afforded the team ample opportunity to bond outside the strictures of the office. Relishing her experience, she echoed the novelty of the experience.

“It is something new and unique being that team members were able to interact in a more relaxed manner outside the regular formal setting.” Such initiative she observed “will encourage corporate networking and team bonding”, she said.

Francisca Onarinde of BestManGames, one of the event partners, advocated that the event should happen often, as everyone needs to experience it to unwind, relax and have fun. Rachel Adamu expressed excitement as she revealed that the; “boat cruise creates an atmosphere for enjoyment of games, interaction and networking.”