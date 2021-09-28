Oyo government celebrates 2021 World Tourism Day with mountaineering

The Oyo State government joined the rest of the world for the celebration of World Tourism Day (WTD) on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Following this established practice, the Pacesetter State played host to stakeholders in the tourism sector at the popular 246 steps Ado-Awaye Hills, Iseyin Local Government, Iseyin.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde called on investors to join the State Government in promoting Tourism in the State.

He stressed that tourism is a viable alternative to oil and other sources of revenue generation in the country.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Tourism, Ademola Ige, the Governor said that Stakeholders in the Tourism industries, and general public are expected to be part of the tourism development efforts in Oyo State.

He urged all stakeholders in the tourism industry to partner with the state government in order to make the sector a catalyst for positive change.

Makinde added that this year’s World Tourism Day theme: ‘Tourism for inclusive growth’ is apt, as the State Government is set to work with investors on a Public-Private Partnership scheme.

In his speech, the Chairman, Iseyin Local Government Area, Muftau Osuolale Abilawon noted that the Local Government is ready to expand the tourism potentials of Ado-Awaye, adding that the site has placed Oyo state on the World map.

He said, “We need to make our tourism sites attractive for the people and that is the reason we have decided to promote our domestic tourism. Our philosophy is to promote our tourist attractions.”

The climax of the one-day activities, hosted by the Alado of Ado-Awaye, Oba Olugbile Ademola was the conferment of Ambassadorial Awards on twenty-nine recipients, while forty Government functionaries and Tourism Promoters were awarded for their roles in promoting tourism in the State.

Part of activities marking the 2021 World Tourism Day was mountaineering at the Ado Awaye suspended lake which is one of the two lakes of such in the World.

Other highlights at the one-day event include a performance by Cultural Troupe, picnicking, music, and comedy.

The event was graced by Government functionaries, Monarchs, Stakeholders, and residents of the host community.