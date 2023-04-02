World Art Dubai empowers contemporary art, emerging artists — Onoriode

Emerging Nigerian artist and entrepreneur, Akpojivi Joel Onoriode, also known as “Daddy K,” has expressed his appreciation for the organizers of World Art Dubai 2023 for a successful event.

The four-day annual art fair showcases contemporary art from all over the world, with an emphasis on accessibility and affordability, making it a fantastic platform for up-and-coming artists like Daddy K to exhibit their work to a diverse audience of collectors, art enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

Onoriode had the opportunity to exhibit some of his artworks in collaboration with Art Smiley Gallery during the event held recently at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Speaking about his experience, he expressed gratitude for the chance to connect with art collectors and curators from around the world, noting that he received a lot of admiration for his unique style and storyline, which drew the attention of several collectors.

Thanks to the interest from curators and collectors, Daddy K was able to sell some of his paintings for millions of naira, adding significant value to his collection. He credited the event for giving him an edge and increased self-confidence in his art, saying he was grateful to God and the country he resides in for giving him this opportunity to showcase his skill and talent.

With over 600 diverse artists from around the world participating, Daddy K said he was privileged to showcase his latest works and connect with more art enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals at the event. He believes this is only the beginning of great things ahead.

“I am thankful to God and also thankful for the country I reside in for giving me this opportunity to showcase my skill and talent in what I was born for,” Daddy K said.

Onoriode’s participation and success at the 9th edition of the event is a testament to the platform’s commitment to supporting emerging artists and promoting contemporary art from around the world. The event provides a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their work, connect with industry professionals, and gain exposure on a global stage.