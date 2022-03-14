Woli Arole hosts first christian comedy concert in Nigeria

Comedian and Actor, Oluwatoyin Bayegun popularly known as Woli Arole in February of 2022, set the pace for a new era in the Nigerian entertainment scene with the success of his show, The Revelation, which has been tagged the first Christian comedy concert in the country.

The event, which was held at the expansive Eko Hotels and Suites, follows Arole’s giant strides in the comedy industry and further stamps his feet as one with a rare combination of talent, art and a deep sense of spirituality.

Amongst other things, the event featured praise, prayer, worship and declaration sessions which blessed all the guests present including Solomon Bonu senior special advisor to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Becky Damilola Oke, CEO of Bistan Groups and several others across TV, media and the Corporate World.

Also, on ground to add colour to the event were popular gospel acts, Tope Alabi and Chioma Jesus, singer, Timi Dakolo, actress, Toyin Abraham as well as comedians, Macaroni and Alibaba.

According to some of the guests, the two-hour show may have ushered in a new wave of event ideation in the country, as it featured no profanity and instead celebrated Christ in a glamorous way with rib-tickling comedy, ear-soothing music, drama, and prophetic decrees—an unusual element in such events.

“I am very proud of Arole for daring to pull this off. It is not an easy feat to loudly proclaim Christ in a saturated industry like the Nigerian entertainment circle. I believe an initiative like this is commendable and I believe Arole is charting a new course in solidifying Christian Entertainment in Africa and the World at large’’, Idowu Abiodun, one of the guests said.

Read also: MTN customers to get free access to Davido’s O2 Concert

Speaking about the inspiration behind the event, the 32-year-old describes himself primarily, as a messenger who has only chosen to use the platform of entertainment as a medium to preach the gospel. He explained that the concept of laughter is synonymous with joy which in itself is a fruit of the spirit, as such a gift from God.

In his words, “I am delighted at the success of the show and grateful to God and everyone that supported in one way or the other. I feel strongly that with this, we have set a new wave in the industry and proven to all and sundry that Christ is the reason for our laughter and the happiness we enjoy,”

He continues by saying he strongly believes that it is hard to dissociate laughter and joy from the gospel of God because it is an intrinsic part of God’s nature and he’s hopeful that with the success of the concert, will prove that that kind of comedy is entertaining.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Arole started off his career as an MC in the same university and upon graduation, took advantage of the social media to release short videos bordering on comedy and real life experiences with spiritual nuances.

He has since gone on to do exploits and tried his hands on live shows with his The Chat Room with Woli Arole and a movie, The Call, which was released in 2018. The Revelation event is his first public event and was sold out.