Wizkid becomes first African artist to headline Gamers8 event in Saudi Arabia

Wizkid became the first African Artist to headline at the Gaming event, Garmers8 on Thursday at 22,000 capacity Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to fans, the Nigerian artist gave an electrifying performance in the Middle East and gave patrons a night to remember in Saudi Arabia.

The event is regarded as one of the biggest esports and gaming events where tournaments are played alongside entertainment and cultural offerings.

Wizkid continues to rise in the music industry, from headlining the Rolling Loud festival to featuring in the songs of several international artists and headlining numerous festivals and concerts.

With his recent recognition as the longest Charting African Artist with the song “Essence”

“Essence” is the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200.

The song received a nomination at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Performance.