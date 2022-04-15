Wema Bank strengthens live theatre with sponsorship of ‘Baba Kekere’

Wema Bank has reaffirmed the power of the arts with its sponsorship of yet another Nigerian stage play, ‘Baba Kekere.’

‘Baba Kekere’ chronicles the life and legacies of the late Chief Lateef Kayode Jakande, popularly known as ‘LKJ’ and ‘Baba Kekere’. He was a veteran journalist and former Governor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983.

Produced by DOC Productions, the play seeks to project the contributions of Pa Jakande, Lagos’ first civilian governor and a fine administrator with an unmatched leadership style. His contributions and values continue to be remembered in Lagos State and across Nigeria.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Funmi Falola, head, brand marketing communications and investor relations, Wema Bank, said the bank was happy to be associated with the ‘Baba Kekere’ project.

She said the support reaffirms Wema Bank’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s culture and the creative arts.

Falola, who extolled Jakande, described him as a quintessential administrator worth emulating as a model by this generation and coming generations of leaders.

“Wema Bank is doing this because we recognize the legacies of visionary leadership and excellence of the former governor of Lagos State. We share in the values he left behind, namely honesty and performance,” Falola said.

She added, “It is the bank’s contributions to entrench a sustainable collaboration, encourage human capacity development, create employment opportunities, strengthen the arts industry, and promote live theatre. So, I urge everyone to come out en masse on the journey to relive the memories of our heroes’ past as their good deeds shape our future.”

Wema Bank has consistently redefined cross-industry collaborations by supporting stage plays including; ‘Awo’ and ‘Aremu’, about the lives of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2021.

In 2017 and 2018, it supported the premiere of ‘Hakkunde’, ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’, and ‘Isale Eko’. ‘Baba Kekere’ in 2022 is another in the line of many to come.

‘Baba Kekere’ will be staged on April 15 and 16, 2022 at the AGIP Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, at 3 pm and 6 pm; and on May 2, 2022, at the Glover Memorial Hall, 4 Customs Street, Lagos Island, at 6 pm respectively.